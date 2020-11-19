Amitabh Bachchan on Netflix’s The Crown: Cannot stop watching

Amitabh Bachchan has confessed that he cannot stop watching Netflix series The Crown. (Photo: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan, Netflix)

Like many people around the globe, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also seems to be a fan of the Netflix original series The Crown.

In his latest blog post, Big B praised the series and wrote, “AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition, ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely ‘cannot stop watching’ experience.”

The Crown recently premiered its fourth season, which primarily focuses on Princess Diana and her relationship with the royal family.

Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown revolves around the British Royal Family, whilst also making some commentary on the nation’s politics over the years. It stars Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Greg Wise, John Lithgow, Tobias Menzies, Charles Dance, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson in significant parts.

Indianexpress.com’s review of The Crown Season 4 reads, “Casting Emma Corrin, a newcomer, as Princess Diana was an astute decision, and it shows. The fresh-faced actor captures the nuances of the character (like Anderson) without doing or even attempting a direct impression. This is a full-bodied portrayal, and a lot of praise must also go to the director and writer. We can never know for sure how Diana really was in person, but like with every other major character in The Crown, Diana is written with empathy. Here, she may differ from her public persona, but then the priority of The Crown has always been drama and not accuracy.”

The Crown Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd