Amitabh Bachchan on his composition for R Balki’s Chup: ‘It is an expression of happiness or disillusionment…’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has composed a ‘dhun’ for R. Balki’s latest release Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “T 4422 – A composition of ‘moi’ after an inspiring moment from film . ..Each instrument played by ‘moi’ .. and recorded personally .. alone ..”

Soon after the tune was released, Big B wrote about it on his blog and said that the melody spoke about the love that is not openly reciprocated or understood. He said that melodies are either an expression of happiness or disillusionment.

T 4422 – A composition of ‘moi’ after an inspiring moment from film . ..

Each instrument played by ‘moi’ .. and recorded personally .. alone .. https://t.co/iVuu63UnlW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 25, 2022

He wrote, “.. I saw .. and it remained .. i felt .. sat on the unit that constructs strains of chords .. and what came to the heart pressed the b&w’s randomly .. it recorded , and on its hearing gave the thought to where I seen ..

the one that developed the seen .. came over to see me .. i shared my mind ..

to me it was the melody, that spoke ..

spoke of love ..

of unrequited love .. love that is not openly reciprocated or understood .. by beloved. .. beloved be not aware of admirer’s deep, pure affection, or consciously reject it ..

what then the melody – if it can be called that .. melodies that are singular strains of expression .. but an expression of what .. happiness or disillusionment

it played for the maker ..

and I spoke ..

the unrequited love , that becomes an eventuality in his making ..

the boy and the girl ..

expressed in their affection and love ..

but now ..

in circumstances of un acceptance ..

a final coming together to face the condition ..

the boy ..

the girl ..

he moves ahead to her .. extends his hand .. for her to hold ..

she hesitantly does so ..

Advertisement

now in very close proximity .. opposite each other .. close enough in an almost embrace yet far away in the condition ..

the melody begins ..

the strains of the piano , the condition .. of the unrequited ..

no no no .. do not turn away from me .. look into my eyes ..

just keep looking ..

the strains continue .. in the silence of their presence ..

and then ..

then ..

Advertisement

the reed organ swells .. swells upon the strains of the condition ..

and overtakes the presence ..

it is the heart .. the heart of the boy .. speaking loud enough to burst ..

..the burst ..

eyes filled with the aqueous ..

and softly ..

a tear drops ..

across the filled opaque receptacle of the boy ..

the strains continue ..

the grip on the hands stronger ..

the pain of separation ..

the pain of unrequited love ..

UNREQUITED .. in volumes of now flowing waters ..

and in a frenzied joining ..

the locked embrace ..

and the weep .. of both ..

staying .. staying .. staying

no words ..

just the gasps of emotion ..

understanding ..”

Meanwhile on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has interesting projects lined up. Bachchan is actively promoting his upcoming movie Goodbye opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. He also has Uunchai with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Mahima and Parineeti Chopra.