Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya Nanda as he begins Bollywood journey with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Amitabh Bachchan is excited for his grandson Agastya Nanda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will see Agastya sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor.

Sharing a fan-made collage, Amitabh Bachchan shared his blessings and love for Agastya. “Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying,” he wrote in a tweet.

Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/rHwE8Rc7hu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 18, 2022

Zoya Akhtar announced the film on Monday morning. Sharing a picture, Zoya wrote, “Back to the future.” The post received reactions from Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively.

The trio were also spotted on the film’s set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.