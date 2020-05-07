Amitabh Bachchan on granddaughter Navya Naveli: Proud of her achievements and spirit

Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of Navya Naveli on his blog post (Photos: Instagram/amitabhbachchan). Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of Navya Naveli on his blog post (Photos: Instagram/amitabhbachchan).

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has graduated from her college in New York. On the occasion, the Bollywood megastar took to his blog to write a heartfelt post.

Sharing photos of Navya dressed in the traditional cap and gown, Bachchan wrote in his blog about their initial plan to attend the graduation ceremony in the US. However, due to COVID 19, things could not go as planned.

“We had all planned to be with her at the formal function in the college, but all that came to a halt! She wanted to wear that traditional cloak and gown, though, that graduates wear at the ceremony along with the cap…So the staff stitched an impromptu gown for her and made a cap .. and she went out into the garden to celebrate her DAY .. and take some pictures for the record .. as she put it,” the actor wrote in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan also showered praise on Navya Naveli for accepting the new turn of events with grace.

“For a girl of her age, it was most adorable for her to accept this situation yet be positive and have the kind of attitude she designed for herself .. so proud of her .. all her achievements .. and her spirit,” read a section of his blog post.

Navya Naveli’s mother Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to share similar photos of her daughter.

