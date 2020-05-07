Amitabh Bachchan on granddaughter Navya Naveli: Proud of her achievements and spirit

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has graduated from her college in New York. On the occasion, the Bollywood megastar took to his blog to write a heartfelt post.
Sharing photos of Navya dressed in the traditional cap and gown, Bachchan wrote in his blog about their initial plan to attend the graduation ceremony in the US. However, due to COVID 19, things could not go as planned.
“We had all planned to be with her at the formal function in the college, but all that came to a halt! She wanted to wear that traditional cloak and gown, though, that graduates wear at the ceremony along with the cap…So the staff stitched an impromptu gown for her and made a cap .. and she went out into the garden to celebrate her DAY .. and take some pictures for the record .. as she put it,” the actor wrote in his blog.
View this post on Instagram
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student – Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU💕💕💕💕
Amitabh Bachchan also showered praise on Navya Naveli for accepting the new turn of events with grace.
“For a girl of her age, it was most adorable for her to accept this situation yet be positive and have the kind of attitude she designed for herself .. so proud of her .. all her achievements .. and her spirit,” read a section of his blog post.
View this post on Instagram
Class of 2020 – Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)
Navya Naveli’s mother Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to share similar photos of her daughter.
