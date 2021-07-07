Amitabh Bachchan: Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar’

July 7, 2021 3:19:03 pm
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his social media handles to mourn the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.
“Never before…never after..I have lost my idol..an institution….the history of Indian Cinema shall ever be written with: ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar..’ no words to express grief in his passing..Silence .. 🤲🤲,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.
He also tweeted, “My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲 Deeply saddened… An epic era has drawn curtains… Never to happen again..”
Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.
His funeral will be held today evening at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai.
Bollywood actors Dharmendra, Vidya Balan and Shah Rukh Khan have visited Dilip Kumar’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.
