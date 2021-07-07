scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan: Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar'

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday mourned the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The Bollywood megastar said that he lost his idol today.

July 7, 2021
Remembering Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he lost his "idol."

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his social media handles to mourn the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

“Never before…never after..I have lost my idol..an institution….the history of Indian Cinema shall ever be written with: ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar..’ no words to express grief in his passing..Silence .. 🤲🤲,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

He also tweeted, “My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲 Deeply saddened… An epic era has drawn curtains… Never to happen again..”

A candid picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar, Yash Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol at an awards show. Amitabh Bachchan posted this picture of himself and Dilip Kumar on his blog.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.

His funeral will be held today evening at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai.

Dharmendra visited Dilip Kumar's house. Karan Johar paid his last respects to Dilip Kumar. Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Dilip Kumar's house.
Bollywood actors Dharmendra, Vidya Balan and Shah Rukh Khan have visited Dilip Kumar’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A pictorial tribute to the thespian

