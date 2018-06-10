Amitabh Bachchan on Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: They are a revelation, I love them

Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra actor Amitabh Bachchan is in total awe of the new generation actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who has been on an admiration spree for Alia and Ranbir, took to his blog yet again to reveal how the two are always questioning him about his schedule, work and experience.

He wrote, “So back to where we were .. yes .. getting rid of sleep induced writing, one that was of some questioning by my leading lady and leading man at BRAHMASTRA last night – the adorable Alia Bhatt and the striking presence of Ranbir Kapoor… This generation is a revelation .. they think so fast speak so fast .. I need to put on my spikes just to keep with up with them .. and I do not just speak of the two cuties on set .. its the other young that work on set .. ”

“AND … they question .. question a lot .. how long do you sleep, when , what do you do when you are alone, do you like cake chocolates food, what music and why and when, your favourite actor film, and why, the five most favourites and why, why do you not have a trainer, will you be carrying him to location, when and why do you write the Blog, do you make notes throughout the day, what is the correct pronunciation of the Hindi word, when did you you take coaching in learning Hindi .. and on and on and on .. it does not stop …” the actor wrote.

“I LOVE them .. simply love them .. they are gorgeous all,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote at the end of his blog.

Earlier, Big B had pulled Alia’s leg in response to her tweet where she had spelt Cue as Que. Alia had written, “Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!! 😎😎😎.” To which AB responded with, “Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its ‘cues’ not ‘ques’ ..😀😀😀🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊🙏🙏 .. you are just tooooo cute!!!”

This is the first time that Alia and Ranbir are sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.

