Amitabh Bachchan on bond with Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Views may differ, destination remains same’

Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his bond with son Abhishek Bachchan, saying differences in opinion do not necessarily mean two people are headed in different directions. In a recent blog post, the veteran actor also stressed the importance of respecting the views and choices of the younger generation.

Writing about the father-son relationship, Amitabh said that parents and children may look at things differently but can still share the same goal.

He wrote on his blog, “Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same).”