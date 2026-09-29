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Amitabh Bachchan on bond with Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Views may differ, destination remains same’
Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his bond with son Abhishek Bachchan, saying that while their views may differ, their destination remains the same.
Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his bond with son Abhishek Bachchan, saying differences in opinion do not necessarily mean two people are headed in different directions. In a recent blog post, the veteran actor also stressed the importance of respecting the views and choices of the younger generation.
Writing about the father-son relationship, Amitabh said that parents and children may look at things differently but can still share the same goal.
He wrote on his blog, “Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same).”
Amitabh then reflected on the importance of giving the next generation the freedom to form their own opinions and make their own choices. He said that relationships can find common ground through understanding, respect and love.
He further added, “Respect for the next generation ever… but the destination is ever the same… that be the ideal of every path taken… and that has ever been the relation—seek, discover, understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation: love, respect, and in a while the love of the well-wishers.”
The actor regularly uses his blog to share his thoughts on his personal experiences, work and observations about life.
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Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the latest episode, Amitabh recalled meeting Amjad Khan for the first time during the making of Sholay. He also revealed that Salim-Javed had recommended Amjad’s name for the iconic role of Gabbar Singh.
The actor also spoke about the serious accident Amjad Khan suffered while travelling with his family from Mumbai to Goa for a film shoot. He recalled that doctors had recommended surgery and sought permission from the family. Amjad’s wife, Big B said, was unsure about what decision to take and asked him to decide.
Bachchan said he gave permission for the surgery and signed the consent form when doctors asked for a family member’s signature. Amjad Khan was later shifted to Mumbai. Recalling their association, the KBC host added that he had shared many memorable moments with the late actor.
Amitabh and Abhishek’s film projects
On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in T. J. Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth. He is set to return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.
Abhishek Bachchan, meanwhile, was last seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also played the titular role. The film also stars Genelia D’Souza, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and Fardeen Khan.
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