Amitabh Bachchan on Argentina vs Spain World Cup 2026 final: ‘Competition between coaches’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be held today at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on the match, saying the title would be decided not by individual brilliancem but by the tactical acumen of the two coaches.

He wrote in his blog, “When you reach the stage of the ending of the Championships and there are just 4 teams left to compete with each other .. it is difficult to make predictions… predictions follow your love and following of your favourite. But the fact to me seems that at this stage we are dealing with 44 players .. semi final to final .. 11 each team ..And each player at this stage of competition is a SUPER STAR .. !! You cannot change their standing as a player .. BUT .. the need is, how to manage them.. and this where the Coach, Manager comes in… so for the FINAL on Sunday late night early Monday morning IST 12:30 am , it shall be a competition between the Spanish Coach and the Argentinian Coach.”