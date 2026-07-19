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Amitabh Bachchan on Argentina vs Spain World Cup 2026 final: ‘Competition between coaches’
Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on the match, saying the title would be decided not by individual brilliance but by the tactical acumen of the two coaches.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be held today at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on the match, saying the title would be decided not by individual brilliancem but by the tactical acumen of the two coaches.
He wrote in his blog, “When you reach the stage of the ending of the Championships and there are just 4 teams left to compete with each other .. it is difficult to make predictions… predictions follow your love and following of your favourite. But the fact to me seems that at this stage we are dealing with 44 players .. semi final to final .. 11 each team ..And each player at this stage of competition is a SUPER STAR .. !! You cannot change their standing as a player .. BUT .. the need is, how to manage them.. and this where the Coach, Manager comes in… so for the FINAL on Sunday late night early Monday morning IST 12:30 am , it shall be a competition between the Spanish Coach and the Argentinian Coach.”
The veteran actor continued, “How they plan the game will be the decider ..they will plan .. the players have to execute… plans of one Coach can and is quite obvious , will be seen through by the other and plan accordingly… most interesting situation. In the last 3 mins of the Eng v Argentina game the Arg coach replaced a player with a Striker .. to attack .. rather than send a defender to defend a draw and then play overtime and hope to get victory… but it was a brilliant move … risky, but gutsy and the result proved it.”
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2026 FIFA World Cup final performers
The pre-match closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be headlined by Post Malone and include appearances and performances by Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini and Jennifer Hudson, who will sing the US national anthem. The tournament’s first-ever final halftime show will feature performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS, with Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay also part of the programme.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Brahmastra Part Two, Section 84, and Aankhen 2.
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