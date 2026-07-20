Amitabh Bachchan’s note to Messi after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup loss: ‘For every champ…’

Amitabh Bachchan had a busy Sunday. The legendary actor began his day with his customary Sunday meet-and-greet with fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, before winding down by watching the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Having earlier shared his excitement for the summit clash, Big B took to his blog after the match to react to Argentina’s heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain. Reflecting on Lionel Messi’s emotional defeat, Senior Bachchan penned a heartfelt note about the bittersweet journey of champions, writing that “the day comes for every champion” and urging the football icon to cherish the love and glory he has earned over the years.

The veteran actor, an avid football enthusiast, took to his blog in the early hours of Monday to reflect on the highs and lows of sporting greatness following Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in extra time.

In his blog, Bachchan empathised with Messi’s disappointment and the emotions surrounding Argentina’s loss. He wrote, “The game… over… Spain the Champions and Messi lost… tears of emotion… sad… but the day comes for every champion… as you turn the corner, you find there are others better than you… accept the love that came your way… rest in that glory.”

The World Cup final saw substitute Ferran Torres emerge as Spain’s hero, scoring the only goal of the match in the 106th minute after a tense goalless contest. Spain’s disciplined performance ended Argentina’s reign as world champions, while Lionel Messi and his teammates fell just short of defending their title.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Bachchan also shared a lighter anecdote later in his blog, describing a unique sight he witnessed in India. Without revealing the full context, he wrote about a “Champion” being transported under cover to shield it from the monsoon before being brought for his Sunday meeting. Calling it an example of Indian ingenuity, he remarked, “Innovation thy name is BHARAT.” He signed off by saying it was nearly 5:30 a.m. before finally heading to bed. He shared the photo of the dog who was shielded against the rain with raincoats.

His note read, “… and as for this Champion .. only in INDIA .. covered and protected from the Monsoon ..was brought to GOJ for the Sunday meet .. would never know what he was doing there .. Innovation thy name is BHARAT ..Love and now to bed .. it’s almost 5:30 am of the 20th Monday ..”

T 5805 – Monsoon protection !! pic.twitter.com/jWIsTYLZMu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2026

Known for regularly sharing his thoughts on sports, cinema and life through his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan has closely followed the FIFA World Cup throughout the tournament.

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to prove that age is just a number. The veteran actor recently revealed on his blog that he wrapped up work only at 4 a.m., before finally calling it a night. Sharing an update with fans, Big B admitted that the demanding schedule left him exhausted, but he remained committed to his professional responsibilities. Known for maintaining an incredibly disciplined routine, Bachchan continues to juggle film shoots, brand commitments, television appearances and his daily blog, impressing fans with his unwavering dedication and work ethic even in his eighties.

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Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming the highly anticipated sequel to his 2024 sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, and the upcoming courtroom drama Section 84.

Amitabh Bachchan will return to host Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18, which officially premieres on August 10, 2026. The new season features the theme “‘Sochna Padega'” and will focus on applied knowledge rather than just memorized answers. It will air Monday through Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.