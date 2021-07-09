Emotional Amitabh Bachchan pens note on Dilip Kumar: ‘Mountain of talent, now reduced to a small mound of grave’

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen an emotional note after the passing of screen legend Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 in Mumbai after a long illness.

In his blog, Bachchan wrote about the time when he wasn’t allowed to visit cinema halls but often heard stories about the magic that Dilip Kumar created on screen. He also recalled the time when he first saw Dilip Kumar on the silver screen, and the time when he first saw him in-person which left him awestruck.

“The name that had been floating in that vacuum suddenly took shape, right there on the screen in front of me .. large and in black and white .. that name, that visual often repeated in converse .. DILIP KUMAR .. there was something in his presence .. when he appeared all others became a blurred focus .. when he spoke, you felt right, convinced .. and you came back with all of that home .. and it remained with you,” shared Amitabh Bachchan.

Recalling the time when he saw Dilip Kumar for the first time in a restaurant, Amitabh wrote that he rushed to get an autograph book and gathered the courage to walk up to the star.

“After long contemplation which drove me to awe and shivering excitement, I decided to approach him for an autograph .. but no autograph book .. so out again in the street, a book bought and inside the restaurant again and the relief to still find him there .. the walk up to him .. he is concentrated conversation .. i push my words to him in general and the book in hand .. there is no reaction .. he did not even look at me or the book .. and after a short while walked away , out through the door and gone .. the autograph book still in my vacant hands .. the autograph book was not important at all .. it was his presence .. thats it,” he recalled.

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space in the 1982 film Shakti where they played father and son. Written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy, this was the only film where the two legends were seen together.

Talking about Dilip Kumar’s charisma, Amitabh shared, “You never found a single element out of place when he performed on screen or in his non public appearance , or even the public appearance .. his eyes his walk his each limb his every spoken word was like poetry .. the graph and the tone , the pauses the rapid fire , the run by a train , that glass of the sorrow and the inconsequential and consequential expressions of learning.”

Amitabh was present at Dilip Kumar’s funeral at Juhu Qabrastan and paid his respects to the first superstar. He wrote, “I stand in front of this mound on the earth, freshly dug .. a few garlands and flowers scattered about over the mound .. and no one around him .. he sleeps underneath .. under the earth of his bearing .. it is peaceful and quiet .. this large presence .. this mountain of talent .. this gregarious creative visionary .. this excellence of the excelled .. the ultimate .. now reduced to a small mound of grave .. he is gone.”

He concluded his note with, “History shall ever be .. before Dilip Kumar after Dilip Kumar .. that is how it always was .. now more so than ever.”