Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan not a part of Uunchai team’s gratitude note, fans ask ‘No sign of Mr Bachchan?’

When the team of Uunchai released a note of gratitude, fans were quick to notice that the note had been signed by everyone but Amitabh Bachchan.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan is one of the lead actors of Uunchai.
Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai received a lot of love from the audience and the makers of the film recently released a note stating that the film will not be released on any OTT platform anytime soon. The note carried the signatures of all the major cast and crew members but fans were quick to notice that Amitabh Bachchan, who is one of the lead actors of the film, did not sign the note.

One of the fans wrote in the comment section, “Amitabh Sir’s signature is missing.” Another fan commented, “Why is Amit sir’s signature not here?” “No signature of Mr Bachchan?” read another comment.

 

The film’s cast members including Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa have all signed the note. “As Uunchai continues to run in theatres in its 4th week, we as a unit stand proud and humbled. It is the desire of our hearts to see Uunchai have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon,” read a part of the note.

The team of Uunchai had previously promoted the film on Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati where they spoke about the making of the film.

Also Read |Qala: Anvitaa Dutt continues making beautifully filmed bad movies for Netflix

Uunchai had a limited release in theatres and as per Bollywood Hungama, the film has collected Rs 43.78 crore worldwide. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the movie 3 stars and called it a “heartfelt ode to friendship.” A part of her review read, “While Bachchan is the star, it’s not his doing this time, with the script thrusting him repeatedly forward when his own character is actually content being one among the many. As the loving couple Javed and Sabina, Irani and Gupta have the film’s choicest moments, while Kher as the grumpy friend has the most laughs. While they are on the road, the film is actually at its smoothest.”

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 05:41:19 pm
