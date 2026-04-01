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‘Amitabh Bachchan told me I’m not being nice to him in Baghban, I couldn’t distinguish between reel and real life,’ recalls Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta recalled how Amitabh Bachchan taught her a valuable lesson about separating reel and real life.
Newcomers in the film industry are always looking for validation, and when they receive it from a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan, it gives them a boost of confidence. Divya Dutta had this experience when she was just 17–18 years old and was starting out in the film industry. In a recent interaction, Divya recalled how Big B taught her a valuable lesson about separating reel and real life.
Speaking on the YouTube channel After Hours with All About Eve, Divya recalled an incident from the set of Baghban and said, “Mr Bachchan played a pivotal role early on in my career. I didn’t know how to distinguish between reel and real.” She added, “I love him, who doesn’t, but in Baghban, I played a very nasty woman, and I was a child myself, I was 17–18 at that time.”
When asked if it was hard to be nasty with Amitabh, Divya responded, “Exactly. That is what happened. Earlier, during the initial days, I was my exuberant self and I would wish him good morning. Happy that I am with Mr Bachchan and I’m shooting with him. It was a dream come true. Then gradually the nasty bit of the role started getting onto me and my good mornings just dimmed away.”
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Amitabh noticed the change in Divya’s behaviour and, in his own way, conveyed it to her. “And the sensitive man that he is, he called me and told me that I am not being nice to him in the film. He came to my defence. I told him ‘No sir, I’m just saying my lines’. He didn’t say anything, he was quiet, but what he wanted to say was, ‘Exactly, you are saying your lines, you are not saying it to me, so don’t feel so bad about it.’ And then he pampered me with food, and I was so normal and happy.”
She added, “So a young girl of 17–18 would never forget that. After that I got to know how to distinguish between real and reel.”
Baghban was a pivotal film that marked the return of Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen. Alongside him, the film also starred Hema Malini.
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