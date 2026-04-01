‘Amitabh Bachchan told me I’m not being nice to him in Baghban, I couldn’t distinguish between reel and real life,’ recalls Divya Dutta 

Newcomers in the film industry are always looking for validation, and when they receive it from a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan, it gives them a boost of confidence. Divya Dutta had this experience when she was just 17–18 years old and was starting out in the film industry. In a recent interaction, Divya recalled how Big B taught her a valuable lesson about separating reel and real life.

Speaking on the YouTube channel After Hours with All About Eve, Divya recalled an incident from the set of Baghban and said, “Mr Bachchan played a pivotal role early on in my career. I didn’t know how to distinguish between reel and real.” She added, “I love him, who doesn’t, but in Baghban, I played a very nasty woman, and I was a child myself, I was 17–18 at that time.”