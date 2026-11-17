Following Amitabh Bachchan’s health ordeal, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 broadcast old episodes of the show and on Monday, the show restarted again with new contestants. In the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared a personal anecdote about a “near-death” experience in Nepal, where he “almost” drowned while kayaking.

When Amitabh Bachchan “almost” drowned in Nepal

Speaking to a contestant, Amitabh Bachchan said that he was shooting for a film in Nepal, when somebody suggested that he do kayaking, and cited it to be a “wonderful experience”. The actor, however, called it to be the “most dangerous” as the kayak itself was very narrow, and he struggled for almost 45 minutes to get into it. While he was initially reluctant, he eventually gave in to temptation, but the experience nearly cost him his life when he had suffered a near-fatal drowning incident.

Explaining the incident in detail, the 84-year-old shared, “You have to paddle in the correct direction, and what happened was that I was supposed to turn the boat one way, but I turned it the other way, and the boat capsized. When it overturned, I had been told that if such a situation arose, I should push my hands upwards from underwater so that the boat would right itself. And if that didn’t work, I should wave both my hands vigorously underwater so that the people around would realise that someone was drowning. So I was waving my hands vigorously underwater, trying to make my way out. After all, one cannot hold one’s breath for that long.”

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Amitabh Bachchan on receiving help after a few minutes

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The Baghban actor described this experience as “frightening” and revealed that nobody came to his rescue for quite some time. He said, “You won’t believe it, but nobody came to rescue me. On top of that, we were shooting a film, and the film’s hero himself was drowning. Imagine they would have had to continue working with the other hero. However, someone standing near the waterfall realised that something was seriously wrong, and somehow managed to pull me out. It was quite an ordeal, I tell you. It takes three to four people just to pull someone out of there, and even getting me out proved to be quite difficult.”

When Amitabh Bachchan got injured during Coolie’s shoot

This wasn’t the first time that the veteran experienced something dangerous on a set. On July 26, 1982, during a fight sequence with Puneet Issar, on the sets of Coolie, he was seriously injured. The actor was declared clinically dead for a few minutes after his vitals dropped. However, he was revived by a team of doctors.

Decades later, it was observed that he had contracted Hepatitis B during his massive blood transfusions at the time of treatment. Thus, leaving him with 25 percent functioning liver. This prompted the then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi to pay him a visit, and his fans chanted nationwide prayers for his recovery.

T 2885 – To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2018

After three months of returning home from the hospital, Amitabh resumed the shoot of Coolie.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a quiz-based reality show, premiered in July 2000. Out of the 18 seasons of the show, 17 have been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan while Season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.