Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli make Shweta Bachchan’s birthday extra special, Abhishek says ‘love you’. See pics

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is celebrating her 47th birthday today, and her family lined up to make her day even more special with heartfelt wishes. Father Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and brother Abhishek Bachchan shared throwback photos and penned notes for Shweta on Tuesday.

Big B tweeted photos of Shweta and wrote, “T 3845 – daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta ..,” along with red heart emoji. Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram account too. He also took to his blog to share childhood photos of his daughter.

T 3845 – daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSXu8HA9YD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo of Shweta Bachchan on his blog on her birthday. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan blog) Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo of Shweta Bachchan on his blog on her birthday. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan blog)

Well, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote a post for her parents. Sharing a family photo, that features her along with her parents Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, and also her brother Agstya Nanda, Navya wrote, “happy birthday mom & dad🖤 nothing better than you.”

Nikhil Nanda celebrates his birthday on March 18 and Shweta Bachchan on March 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya Naveli posted this on her Instagram story. (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram) Navya Naveli posted this on her Instagram story. (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for sister Shweta Bachchan is a visual treat too. He shared a childhood photo of himself with dad Amitabh and the birthday girl Shweta and wrote, “Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is a columnist and author. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Here’s wishing a happy birthday to Shweta Bachchan Nanda!