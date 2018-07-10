Bachchans jet off to Russia for FIFA World Cup 2018?

Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of Navya Naveli, Agastya and Abhishek as they head to St. Petersburg. Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of Navya Naveli, Agastya and Abhishek as they head to St. Petersburg.

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday night shared a photo of son Abhishek, daughter Shweta Nanda, grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya. At first glance, it would seem to be a regular photo of the Bachchan family chilling. But a closer look at the caption of the photo suggests otherwise.

“… the family that Mobiles together, stays together..,” the Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote along with the photo. As the 75-year-old actor posted the photo, there were some who pointed at Navya not using a mobile but reading a book. To this, Amitabh clarified saying, “Lot of you saying Navya reading a book..but book ke andar is a mobile..”

In another photo, which Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Instagram, he mentioned how his grandchildren Navya and Agastya have grown up so fast. Sharing a lovely photo of daughter Shweta’s children, the actor wrote, “…. and then the grandchildren.. they be the best .. when did they grow up – Navya Naveli & Agastya ..” Showering his love on best friend Shweta’s kids, Karan Johar commented on the photo. “Gorgeous siblings!!!” he wrote.

“When Navya clicks you on her Polaroid and you click yourself on your iPhone .. as we chill .. for .. ? Aahaa .. wouldn’t you like to know ..!!” read the caption of the third photo the 102 Not Out actor shared on the photo-sharing app. Though Amitabh refrained from revealing what the Bachchan ‘parivaar’ is up to, it is junior Bachchan’s Instagram story which hints at them heading to St. Petersburg for FIFA World Cup 2018. Abhishek has also shared a photo of Navya in which she can be seen busy with her phone. The caption of the photo read, “First thing in the morning and the niece is already glued to the phone.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo of Navya Naveli on his Instagram account.

Here are other photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek and Amitabh have always been sports enthusiasts. While Amitabh keeps tweeting about the several games he watches, Abhishek co-owns a football team. On the work front, Amitabh has finished shooting for his next Badla and will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra.

