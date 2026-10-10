Amitabh Bachchan writes ‘loved ones gone’ in Nana Patekar’s memory, shares emotional videos

Nana Patekar’s death on Thursday, October 8, has come as a shock to his family, fans and peers. Many Bollywood personalities took to social media to mourn the loss of their dear colleague. Amitabh Bachchan, after paying a tribute to the late actor on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, remembered the late actor on his social media. The veteran actor shared several clips of Nana from interviews, films and public events, reminiscing about their moments together. He later penned an emotional note on his blog, reflecting on the pain of losing loved ones and the memories they leave behind.

Amitabh Bachchan shared five different clips on his Instagram handle. The first featured Nana Patekar speaking about Bachchan in an interview. Recalling their meeting on the sets of KBC, Nana said, “Just day before yesterday, when I met Amit Ji on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, I told him: ‘Amit ji, you changed the making of films after your entry. You are a hero, comedian, you would dance, entertain, sometimes even dress up as a woman. You shut down so many actors’ businesses.’ They, however, edited this from the episode.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The second clip was from an event of their 1999 film Kohram and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff. The video showed the three actors together, with Amitabh and Nana sharing a warm, tight embrace. The third clip was a promotional video from KBC, in which Nana requested Amitabh to continue hosting the show for another 25 years. “I’ll take care after that,” he said, leaving Amitabh in splits. The fourth clip was from Nana Patekar’s interview with The Lallantop, in which he spoke fondly of Amitabh and recalled receiving a heartfelt letter from him.

“I have worked with him. I call him at times, but we don’t meet as much. Just recently, I was cleaning my cupboard when I came across a letter from him. He had written it to me after the 26/11 film. In the letter, he said: ‘I love every character you play, but what you have done in this film is something unique. Well done,’” Nana recalled.

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The final clip featured Nana on Kaun Banega Crorepati, speaking about how he lives his life in keeping with the philosophy expressed in the song Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya.

In his Instagram Stories, Amitabh shared all the aforementioned videos, along with an additional clip from Kohram. In the scene, the two actors, in character, exchange shayaris, with Amitabh’s character praying for Nana’s well-being.

Amitabh Bachchan pens note for Nana Patekar

While Amitabh did not add a caption to the emotional videos he shared, he later took to his blog to express his grief. Reflecting on how memories of loved ones continue to live on, he wrote, “… some images, thoughts, feelings do never leave you… they remain within… in any form… daily routines… music… everywhere…”

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He further wrote, “They remained today in music and the music that brings back the essence of the chords, the tones and the background philharmonic that pulls at the very heart from its present spell, to that of a visualised moment… dear affectionate… and sitting beside you and holding the very strings of the sympathetic…”

He concluded his note with the words, “…the loved ones gone… their spirit and learning beside you…”

Kohram was the only film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar shared screen space.

Nana Patekar died on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His final rites were held at his farmhouse in Pune. He was 75.