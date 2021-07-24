Amitabh Bachchan to start working on Nag Ashwin’s next in Hyderabad?

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad and has hinted that is set to embark on a new journey. This grabbed the fans’ attention as he tweeted that he will be attending the mahurat of “first day” of his “new film.”

His tweet read, “travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow. a new film a new beginning , a new environ. ‘NEW’ never fades .. it grows exponentially.” Ever since Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about this “new project”, his fans have been guessing if he is shooting for the Nag Ashwin film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

On his blog, earlier this week, Amitabh described how he is working round the clock. He also shared stills from the set of an advertisement shoot, where he worked with director Shoojit Sircar. He also mentioned that he will be traveling to Hyderabad for a “new project.”

“So the last and past few days have been manifested into ad., campaigns of select and different clients , soon to be disclosed .. but when tomorrow is over with the RBI .. its travel again for a few days to the City of Hyderabad for the new project .. of which more later,” Bachchan shared. However, the actor did not reveal details on the project.

Talking about the film, Nag Ashwin had earlier said in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nag Ashwin said, “Story, script, and entire universe that is going to be built for Prabhas’s film. We are still in the planning stage. Every property for this movie has to be created from zero, and Prabhas and I are trying to give our best to the project.”

Prabhas will also be seen in Radhe Shyam and Om Raut’s Adipurush, while Deepika has 83 and Fighter to her credit. Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for GoodBye, which stars him opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl.