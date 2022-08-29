Amitabh Bachchan is spending days in ‘apprehensive trepidation’: ‘Will I be able to do it…’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently COVID positive, cannot stop thinking how will he get back to normalcy of routine work when his mandatory isolation ends. The 79-year-old actor reflected about his situation on his blog, writing that he has now “adjusted” to the isolation but the fear of how will work unfold with ease is on his mind.

“The days have been spent in isolation .. and isolation develops a routine of its own which differs from the regular work days. The human is a most adjustable being and rapidly adjusts to circumstances .. well , most of the times.

“Having adjusted to the isolatored being .. when the routine of work begins the apprehensions shall obviously take over .. will it be the same conditions .. will I be able to do it .. will there be shortfalls .. how shall it be addressed .. will the work place be tolerant to my shortcomings ..and many more such,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he knows the “obvious response” from his fans–whom he calls his extended family– which is also apparent to him, but it “does not appeal to my senses”. “But it still does not stop me from the condition… So I shall be spending time in the apprehensive trepidatious norm and learn to bear.”

The actor, who is seen as the host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, said each day in isolation is of learning- a fresh habit, an unknown word, a new thought, “a carefree determined response to them that need a response in some wayward thought.”

“Before the night is out I shall learn a few more .. and more importantly ..remember ..remember ..remember ..remember to lock the doors on the floor .. to put out the lights .. to put out the candles if they bring the factor of enhanced aroma .. to get all the medications in ..and ..to communicate to the dearest EF .. my love,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan announced that he tested Covid positive on August 23 through his social media post. On the work front, he is awaiting the release of his next, Brahamastra Part One -Shiva, which is set to release on September 9. Post that, he has director Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Ekta Kapoor-backed Goodbye, which also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna.