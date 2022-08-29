scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan is spending days in ‘apprehensive trepidation’: ‘Will I be able to do it…’

The actor announced that he tested positive for Covid on August 23 and has since been giving regular health updates to his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan shares how he is dealing with COVID induced isolation.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently COVID positive, cannot stop thinking how will he get back to normalcy of routine work when his mandatory isolation ends. The 79-year-old actor reflected about his situation on his blog, writing that he has now “adjusted” to the isolation but the fear of how will work unfold with ease is on his mind.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

“The days have been spent in isolation .. and isolation develops a routine of its own which differs from the regular work days. The human is a most adjustable being and rapidly adjusts to circumstances .. well , most of the times.

“Having adjusted to the isolatored being .. when the routine of work begins the apprehensions shall obviously take over .. will it be the same conditions .. will I be able to do it .. will there be shortfalls .. how shall it be addressed .. will the work place be tolerant to my shortcomings ..and many more such,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he knows the “obvious response” from his fans–whom he calls his extended family– which is also apparent to him, but it “does not appeal to my senses”. “But it still does not stop me from the condition… So I shall be spending time in the apprehensive trepidatious norm and learn to bear.”

Also Read: |Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19, reveals he’s cleaning his own bathroom and wiping the floor

The actor, who is seen as the host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, said each day in isolation is of learning- a fresh habit, an unknown word, a new thought, “a carefree determined response to them that need a response in some wayward thought.”

“Before the night is out I shall learn a few more .. and more importantly ..remember ..remember ..remember ..remember to lock the doors on the floor .. to put out the lights .. to put out the candles if they bring the factor of enhanced aroma .. to get all the medications in ..and ..to communicate to the dearest EF .. my love,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

Amitabh Bachchan announced that he tested Covid positive on August 23 through his social media post. On the work front, he is awaiting the release of his next, Brahamastra Part One -Shiva, which is set to release on September 9. Post that, he has director Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Ekta Kapoor-backed Goodbye, which also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:06:37 am
Next Story

Samsung might be working on a dual screen phone: Here’s what we know so far

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement