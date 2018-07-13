FIFA World Cup 2018: Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani watch interesting semi-final

FIFA World Cup 2018: The Bachchans and the Ambanis watched the first semi-final match between France and Belgium in Russia. FIFA World Cup 2018: The Bachchans and the Ambanis watched the first semi-final match between France and Belgium in Russia.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had the company of the Ambanis in the stands during the first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2018 at St. Petersburg. Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani with younger son Anant Ambani also flew down to Russia to witness the football mania live.

The official Instagram account of Indian Super League shared a photo of the Ambani couple Mukesh and Nita with the caption, “Football Sports Development Limited Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani and Mr. Mukesh Ambani watching the France v Belgium semi-final in Russia and hoping to see India in a future FIFA World Cup.” Later, several fan pages shared photos of the Ambanis and Bachchans enjoying the face-off between France and Belgium.

This photos of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani was shared on social media on the Instagram page of Indian Super League. This photos of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani was shared on social media on the Instagram page of Indian Super League.

Abhishek Bachchan and Nita Ambani clicked selfie with a fan during the semi final match of FIFA World Cup 2108. Abhishek Bachchan and Nita Ambani clicked selfie with a fan during the semi final match of FIFA World Cup 2108.

Mukesh Ambani clicked photo with a fan in St Petersburg. Mukesh Ambani clicked photo with a fan in St Petersburg.

Owing to the fandom of the Bachchans across the world, the fans of senior Bachchan didn’t miss a chance to click his photos and videos at Zenit Arena in St Petersburg. A video of him that has gone viral on social media has him and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani walking together in the stadium. Also, Abhishek and Nita Ambani clicked selfies with their fans.

A couple of days back, Abhishek shared a photo with daddy Amitabh and captioned it as, “#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals Congratulations France!” Amitabh also had posted several photos of his children Shweta Nanda and Abhishek and grandchildren Navya Nanda and Agastya as they took a flight for Russia.

