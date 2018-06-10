Amitabh Bachchan: Movie-making is an illusion

Amitabh Bachchan talks about the illusionary process of movie making. Amitabh Bachchan talks about the illusionary process of movie making.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Saturday to talk about how the process of making films is an illusion and artists try to live up to the expectations. The 75-year-old actor says giving a shot in a film is at times, a moment of great interest.

“Movie making is an illusion… And we try to live up to it,” Bachchan wrote in his blog. The actor recalled how actors have used different methods to remember their lines in the past, highlighting The Godfather star Marlon Brando’s “intriguing” technique for getting his dialogues right… He putting the dialogue sheet in front of him and reading them while performing .. now that is a talent… That first scene in The Godfather, where he sits playing with the cat and delivers some important lines, looking down… He looks down at his script that lies on his lap, I am told…”Of course, there is that story of his habit of getting his lines written at various ‘locations’ on the set so he may wander his eyes and read them in a manner which never gave up his method,” he wrote.

The actor says he “dreads” travelling for long destinations for outdoor shoots. “Ideas and movements travel faster than the hands that reach out to the clothing and get immersed into the void of a travel bag… And those complicated additions to the luggage are but an ancient happening.”

The actor wrote about all that goes into making a shot perfect, “Giving a shot in a film is at times a moment of great interest. The character needs attention, the marks to where one can move needs adherence, the light designed by the DOP (director of photography) to be paid attention to, the lines, each word being tested and reproduced as is else its meanings differs,”

“Apart from the disrespect for the writer, the make-up and hair to be in place, the positions of the hands and feet and face to be exactly like the take before, even though there has been a break of several times and then the performance… One error in any of the vocations and it’s over to doing it again and again and again till one gets it right,” he added. He recalled the old times when remembering the dialogues was a task altogether and how that’s been made easy with the assistance of technology.

On the work front, he was recently working with the Brahmastra crew and will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan.

