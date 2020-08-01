Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of Amar Singh: Only prayers are left

Amitabh Bachchan shared his sadness about his friend’s death on social media and blog. (Photo: Express Photo and Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter) Amitabh Bachchan shared his sadness about his friend’s death on social media and blog. (Photo: Express Photo and Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed grief over the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Big B shared a photo of himself on his official blog. Along with the photo, the actor shared a Hindi couplet for Singh. The couplet reads, “शोक ग्रस्त, मस्तिष्क झुका , प्रार्थनाएँ केवल रहीं, निकट प्राण, सम्बंध निकट, वो आत्मा नहीं रही! (With my head slumped in despair, I am grieving the loss. Now, there are only prayers left. We’ve lost a close bond. We’ve lost the soul that belonged to someone dear)”

Singh, 64, died in a Singapore hospital, where he had undergone a second kidney transplant.

Amar Singh was once close to the Bachchan family. He is said to have brought Jaya Bachchan to politics. After his fallout with the Bachchans, he reached out to Amitabh Bachchan in February this year. On Twitter, he wrote, “Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all.”

