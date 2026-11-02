Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta’s death, asks for mercy: ‘How’s this happening?’

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to mourn the loss of another former collaborator, Sanjay Gupta. The filmmaker directed him in the 2002 heist action thriller Kaante and also produced his 2007 action thriller Apoorva Lakhia’s Shootout at Lokhandwala. Gupta died at the age of 59 on Saturday after sustaining a head injury at his Mumbai residence.

“A friend, a fellow artiste, and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening,” Bachchan wrote on his blog on Sunday. “Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate?,” he asked.

“People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us. Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us,” added the megastar.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Bachchan also recently lamented the loss of Nana Patekar, his co-star from Mehul Kumar’s 1999 action thriller Kohraam, who died at the age of 75, of a heart attack at his Goa residence last month. “Some images, thoughts, feelings do never leave you. They remain within, in any form, daily routines, music, everywhere. They remain today in music and the music that brings back the essence of the chords, the tones and the background philharmonic that pulls at the very heart from its present spell to that of a visualised moment. Dear affectionate… and sitting beside you and holding the very strings of the sympathetic (sic),” he wrote on his blog at the time.

He also took to his Instagram Stories to share multiple videos of Patekar, from the set of Kohraam to the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode where the latter appeared as a special guest. Patekar requested Bachchan to keep hosting the popular quiz show for another 25 years. In another clip, Patekar revealed receiving a handwritten letter from Bachchan, admiring his performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2013 crime thriller The Attacks of 26/11.

Sanjay Gupta’s death

Mumbai Police said Gupta died around midnight on Friday after falling inside his house and suffering a head injury that led to excessive bleeding. “His wife, two children, and a domestic helper lived with him. However, as everyone was asleep, the incident came to light this morning. The family has no suspicion or complaint. A post-mortem examination was conducted. An inquiry into the accidental death is underway by the Versova Police Station,” Mumbai Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read — Sanjay Gupta funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee attend last rites; Hrithik Roshan is ‘heartbroken’

Story continues below this ad

The last rites were concluded at around 8.30 pm at the Versova crematorium ground on Saturday. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral, including Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh remained at his Juhu residence Jalsa amid heightened security concerns, and only appeared outside the bungalow, behind a bulletproof case, to wave at his fans as part of his weekly ritual on Sunday evening.