Amitabh Bachchan mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s death: ‘A star in his own right’

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with the ‘grief’ of two deaths on Friday. The actor took to his blog and mourned the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who succumbed to a heart attack. He was 46.

Sharing how Puneeth’s sudden demise has left him shocked, Big B wrote, “Puneet Rajkumar, the younger son of the legendary icon of Kanada cinema, Raj Kumar, and a star in his own right, passed away today .. he was just 46 years, and this has put all of us in great shock…”

Adding that, “the family of late RajKumar have ever been extremely close ..”, the actor offered his condolences.

Mentioning the second death he heard about on Friday, senior Bachchan wrote, “The other is a friend of the family .. her mother passed away today .. prayers.”

Puneeth developed chest pain on Friday morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital a serious condition around 11.30 am, a doctor at the hospital said.

Several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity expressed shock and grief at the passing away of the Yuvarathnaa actor. Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Prakash Raj, Danish Sait and many others paid their tribute to Puneeth on social media.

The last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be performed at Kanteerava Studio in the land belonging to the Dr Rajkumar Foundation.