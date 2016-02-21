Amitabh Bachchan misses award show due to ill health

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was unable to attend the award show held in Mumbai last night due to ill health and he said he regrets not making to the ceremony. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was unable to attend the award show held in Mumbai last night due to ill health and he said he regrets not making to the ceremony.

The 73-year-old actor, however, assured that the illness is not “alarming”.

“Laid up and had to regret presence at Zee Awards .. feeling bad at not being able to give Veeru Devgn his Lifetime Award!!” Bachchan tweeted.

“It is not alarming .. but it is and it puts me horizontal, with minimum movement and grief for regretting my appearance at the Zee Awards where I was to present the Lifetime Award to Veeru Devgn, the master action director, producer and Father to our Ajay Devgn,” the actor further wrote on his blog.

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s father, veteran action director Veeru was recognised with an honour for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the Zee Cine Awards.

Veeru, who has choreographed fight and action scenes for over 80 Hindi films, was presented the award by director Rohit Shetty, also close friend of Ajay.

The veteran attended the event with his daughter-in-law actress Kajol.

A man of few words, Veeru responded only with a simple thank you. An emotional Kajol, talking about her father-in-law said, “I was telling Nysa and Yug how much this honour matters. It signifies the hard work and dedication he has put in his work over the years. It is a moment of pride.”

It was a special moment when a recorded message from Ajay, who is currently shooting for “Shivaay” in Bulgaria, was played.

“My father is not only an action director in movies but also a fighter in real life… Whatever I am today it is because of him. I exist because of him,” Ajay said.

Before Veeru was presented with the award, as a tribute to film stuntmen, “Force” actor Vidyut Jamwal and Rohit’s team of boys performed a daring stunt on stage.

