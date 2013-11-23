Amitabh Bachchan meets ‘Happy New Year’ team

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan,who is currently shooting for ‘Bhoothnath Returns’ in Mehboob studios,met the starcast of ‘Happy New Year’ there.

Amitabh Bachchan,71,feels that the Farah Khan directed film,which stars son Abhishek and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles,is an exciting project as he watched the few shots of the movie.

“Farah Khan and Shah Rukh show me some rushes of ‘Happy New Year’ and it looks so grand and big and exciting… And lots of fun..!!,” Amitabh Bachchan posted on his blog.

Director Farah Khan also tweeted:

Verrrry distinguished guest on our set of #HNY..@SrBachchan.. Groupies r we ! pic.twitter.com/knXhp3UEQ3 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 22,2013

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled his earlier days of filmdom in the studio.

“So many memories of the films made here and shot under exciting and at times strange circumstances.. It was here that I was first brought to by the late Nargisji,when I was contemplating entering films. There is a recording studio on the first floor of a separate building,and Sunil Dutt saheb was dubbing for the film ‘Padosan’…,” he added. (With PTI inputs)

