Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Amitabh Bachchan meets ‘Happy New Year’ team

Farah Khan tweeted: Verrrry distinguished guest on our set of #HNY..@SrBachchan.. Groupies r we !

Written by Entertainment News Service | Mumbai | Published: November 23, 2013 4:43:59 pm
Related News

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan,who is currently shooting for ‘Bhoothnath Returns’ in Mehboob studios,met the starcast of ‘Happy New Year’ there.

Amitabh Bachchan,71,feels that the Farah Khan directed film,which stars son Abhishek and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles,is an exciting project as he watched the few shots of the movie.

“Farah Khan and Shah Rukh show me some rushes of ‘Happy New Year’ and it looks so grand and big and exciting… And lots of fun..!!,” Amitabh Bachchan posted on his blog.

Director Farah Khan also tweeted:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled his earlier days of filmdom in the studio.

“So many memories of the films made here and shot under exciting and at times strange circumstances.. It was here that I was first brought to by the late Nargisji,when I was contemplating entering films. There is a recording studio on the first floor of a separate building,and Sunil Dutt saheb was dubbing for the film ‘Padosan’…,” he added. (With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now