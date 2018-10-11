Amitabh Bachchan: No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour

Amitabh Bachchan shared his interview on Twitter.

On the occasion of his 76th birthday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an interview where he has responded to questions ranging from his birthday plans, unfulfilled dreams, his upcoming films and women’s safety at the workplace.

Bachchan tweeted the long reply to the questions that were posed to him by Subhash K Jha. While tackling several topics, Jha asked him, “Amitji, we are going through some of the toughest times this nation has ever seen. How do you view the atrocities against women children and weaker sections? Do you feel there is a solution to the social inequality that fosters widespread injustice? Sexual harassment at workplaces especially in the entertainment business is one of the vital issues being addressed today. How do you look at the problem of women’s safety at workplaces?”

Amitabh Bachchan’s response read, “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehavior, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence.”

The Bollywood megastar recently received flak when he dodged a question about Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual harrassment case. At the trailer launch of his next big ticket film Thugs of Hindostan, Big B said, “My name is neither Tanushree, nor Nana.”

Amitabh Bachchan finally chose his birthday to share his take on the MeToo movement in India.

