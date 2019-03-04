Maha Shivratri 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and Dhanush wish fans

Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, Simran, Dhanush and others wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Kriti Sanon sought Lord Shiva’s blessing on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Celebrities on Monday took to their respective social media handles to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. From Amitabh Bachchan to Dhanush, stars shared their wishes on Twitter. Here’s a look at who said what:

Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her latest release Luka Chuppi, visited a temple to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

At present, Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of Luka Chuppi.

Preity Zinta posted on Twitter, “Happy Maha Shivrathri 🙏🙏🙏🙏 jai bholenath , Om namashivaaya. May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts & negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy 🕉#Mahashivratri to you and your family 🙏 जय भोले नाथ #HarHarMahadev#महाशिवरात्रि #ting”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Greetings of Mahashivratri to all and the blessings of the God’s .. from Shiv , the destroyer of the three triumvirate – the others being Brahma and Vishnu – creator preserver and destroyer…”

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account and shared, “Every second of every minute of err’ything❤️महाशिवरात्रि | शिवोहम शिवस्वरूपहम |My one & only”

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also tweeted on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The tweet read, “Wishing you and your family a happy #Mahashivratri!!May the blessings & supreme energy of Lord Shiva be with all of you, guide you throughout. Om Namah Shivay”

