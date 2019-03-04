Maha Shivratri 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and Dhanush wish fans

Celebrities on Monday took to their respective social media handles to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. From Amitabh Bachchan to Dhanush, stars shared their wishes on Twitter. Here’s a look at who said what:

Advertising

Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her latest release Luka Chuppi, visited a temple to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Preity Zinta posted on Twitter, “Happy Maha Shivrathri 🙏🙏🙏🙏 jai bholenath , Om namashivaaya. May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts & negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy 🕉#Mahashivratri to you and your family 🙏 जय भोले नाथ #HarHarMahadev#महाशिवरात्रि #ting”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Greetings of Mahashivratri to all and the blessings of the God’s .. from Shiv , the destroyer of the three triumvirate – the others being Brahma and Vishnu – creator preserver and destroyer…”

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account and shared, “Every second of every minute of err’ything❤️महाशिवरात्रि | शिवोहम शिवस्वरूपहम |My one & only”

Happy Maha Shivrathri 🙏🙏🙏🙏 jai bholenath , Om namashivaaya — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 4, 2019

The beginning to a new chapter🎬

On the ocassion of #Mahashivratri, #KaranDeol shares a old photo of him and #SahherBambba seeking blessings of Lord Shiva on day 1 of their shoot at an 8000 year old Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh! #PalPalDilKePaas pic.twitter.com/vbPc5Gsnyw — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) March 4, 2019

Happy Musical “MAHA SHIVARAATHRI” to all.. Here is a pic that I clicked..

📸😊 pic.twitter.com/Ew4xMinJ3V — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) March 4, 2019

Wishing you and your family a happy #Mahashivratri!!

May the blessings & supreme energy of Lord Shiva be with all of you, guide you throughout. Om Namah Shivay🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

Happy #MahaShivratri, everyone! May lord Shiva shower his divine blessings with happiness, peace, and prosperity… 🙏🏻#MahaShivratri2019 pic.twitter.com/fu6sKpXHqj — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) March 4, 2019

May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts & negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy 🕉 #Mahashivratri to you and your family 🙏 जय भोले नाथ #HarHarMahadev #महाशिवरात्रि #ting pic.twitter.com/ogMENO0cOw — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 4, 2019

May our soul be enlightened by the blessings of Shiv ji to fight the evil and stand for peace & prosperity! Happy #MahaShivratri to everyone ✨ #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/t37yv1xlSY — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 4, 2019

Jai Shambhu!! May Lord Shiva take our evils and grant us peace and prosperity #Mahashivratri #HarHarMahadev #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/iX1LIOstOx — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 4, 2019

May his blessings be with us at all times ..

The night of inner awakening .. Om Namah Shivaya

ऊँ नम: शिवाय #MahaShivaratri #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/dQm4g1kOHo — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) March 4, 2019

Wishing everyone a Happy #Mahashivratri.

May this festival bring you all a lot of happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/YRJKqawaml — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) March 4, 2019

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also tweeted on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The tweet read, “Wishing you and your family a happy #Mahashivratri!!May the blessings & supreme energy of Lord Shiva be with all of you, guide you throughout. Om Namah Shivay”