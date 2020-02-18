Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit mourn the demise of makeup artist Pandhari Juker

Pandhari Juker once shared his getting “into the film line was an accident”. Pandhari Juker once shared his getting “into the film line was an accident”.

Famous make-up artist Pandhari Juker, who devised the looks of many Bollywood actors including Dilip Kumar, Nargis, Madhubala, Madhuri Dixit, Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan among others, passed away on Monday.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Juker’s demise and remembered him as ‘a most endearing personality’. He tweeted, “Pandhari Juker , passes away, prayers, condolences … pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him.”

Madhuri Dixit also expressed her grief on knowing about the demise of the makeup artist. “Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace,” she wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with The Indian Express in 2012, Pandhari Juker had shared how he became an accidental make-up artist. He said, “My getting into the film line was an accident. It was my father’s illness that pushed me to take up work as a make-up assistant at Rajkamal Studios. I had no idea what I was getting into, but I was a commercial artist, so I knew how to use colours. I learnt under the guidance of make-up gurus like Baba Vardhan and Dada Paranjpe.”

Pandhari Juker worked with legendary filmmakers like B.R. Chopra, Kamal Amrohi, Tarun Majumdar, Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai among others.

