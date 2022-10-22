scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Jaya Bachchan recalls when Amitabh Bachchan ‘lost his cool’ at photographer ‘who could have died’ trying to click newlywed Aishwarya Rai’s picture

Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan spoke about living in the public eye, in the latest episode of Navya's podcast, What the Hell Navya.

aishwarya amitabh aaradhyaAmitabh Bachchan poses with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the latest episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What the Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan recalled a harrowing incident involving the media immediately following Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding in 2007. The main topic of discussion on the episode was the Bachchan family’s relationship with the press, and what living in the public eye is like.

Jaya Bachchan recalled how a photographer put himself in harm’s way just ahead of Aishwarya’s ‘griha pravesh’. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding was conducted behind closed doors, and it left the barred media persons and members of the film fraternity annoyed. Jaya said that despite making arrangements for the press, so that they are able to get pictures of the newlyweds, things snowballed after the incident, and ended with the Bachchans’ property being pelted with stones.

Also read |When Aishwarya Rai addressed ‘unsettling’ rumours that she’d been married to a tree: ‘International media would ask if I’m cursed’

She said, “When Mamu (Abhishek) got married, the day we were bringing Aishwarya to the house for the ‘griha pravesh’, nana (Amitabh) was driving the car. She was sitting in the car. We had created a special podium for the media, so that they could take their pictures. They were not happy. One guy jumped on the bonnet of the car. He could have died. Can you imagine? Nana lost his cool, and our security guys took these people on. By the evening, media took out a ‘morcha’, and they were throwing stones.”

She continued, “Who gives you this right? And can you imagine if that guy had died what would have happened? They do it all the time. Every time we’d go out of the gate, have you seen how they jump on the car? It’s not nice. And then they’ll make another story, and something else will come out.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The family has always been a paparazzi favourite, and Jaya Bachchan has developed a contentious relationship with the press. She is often photographed lashing out at photographers for following her around. A recent video showed Navya trying, and failing, to pacify her as she lost her cool at the paparazzi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:07:31 pm
Next Story

EC pulls up Guj chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement