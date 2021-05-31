Amitabh Bachchan looks back at his 52 years in films: ‘Still wondering how it all went by’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his 52 years in films, while thanking his “extended family” on social media. The 78-year-old ‘Shehenshah’ took to his official Instagram handle for the same, and also left a thought provoking caption for himself late on Sunday.

Bachchan senior posted a collage of his character looks from 56 movies, each one from one year of his work, starting off with his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969. His other popular characters from hit movies also include Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo, to name a few.

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his five decades in Bollywood and wrote, “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by.”

Bachchan, who had a string of flops after Saat Hindustani, shot to fame in the early 1970s post Anand. He came to be dubbed as Bollywood “angry young man” due to his onscreen persona. He was a part of Hindi film industry’s classics like Sholay, Silsila and Black too.

Amitabh Bachchan is a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2019) and Padma Vibhushan (2015) awards. To put it in words, his contribution in Indian cinema would be a challenge, as he continues to remain an inspiration for every generation of cinephile.

Big B, as he is fondly called by fans, also dominated the small screen with his path-breaking reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati that first debuted on TV in 2000, and recently finished its season 12. As of now, the show is gearing up for its season 13, with registration lines open.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with released on Amazon Prime Video last year, due to the shutting down of cinema halls on the aftermath of the spread of the coronavirus.

The actor now awaits the theatrical release of his next title Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborthy and others, that got delayed due to the pandemic recently. He also has Brahmastra in his kitty.