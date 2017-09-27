Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan’s leaked picture proves the actor is unstoppable

Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Thugs of Hindostan is sure to amaze you. Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Thugs of Hindostan is sure to amaze you.

Amitabh Bachchan has been writing on his blog about the packed shoot schedule for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. But it seems all of it is going to be just worth it if we go by the look of Big B, which has been leaked by his fans. Do you remember how Amitabh had taken up a funky look for Jhoom Barabar title track? Well, the actor is sporting long locks yet again but this time he is serious and looks like somebody you will not want to mess with.

Now, if we closely look at his attire and avatar, it does look somewhat inspired from The Hobbit and Game of Thrones. In fact, you would agree with us if we make a comparison of Amitabh Bachchan’s attitude and look with Richard Armitage’s character from The Hobbit.

While writing his blog, Big B teased his fans by divulging details on his film. “Time for the bed and perhaps a few more pictures from ‘TOH’ where I shoot day and night… So here are the pictures from the very important YRF production: ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ Naah… that cannot be done just yet. Sorry about that,” he wrote.

Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan.

A few days ago, Aamir’s look was also leaked from the sets. Vijay, who is known for his Dhoom series, is sure to showcase some breathtaking action sequences on screen. The film, apart from the stellar actors, also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan will hit the screens next year.

