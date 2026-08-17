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Rs 21.88 cr for 3 floors: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s massive Andheri real estate deal
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently leased three floors in the Signature building in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a monthly rent of Rs 33 lakh.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has leased three floors in the Signature building in Mumbai’s Andheri West. He has leased the floors for five years at a monthly rent of Rs 33 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the premises have been leased to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited.
The monthly rental amount includes a carpet area of around 8,428 sq ft. The documents showed that the five-year lease was signed on August 15, 2026. The total rent in the five-year lease tenure will be around Rs 21.88 crore, according to the leave and licence agreement registered on August 7, this year.
As per the document, the rent also covers allotted parking space for nine vehicles in the building. TruNativ has paid a security deposit of Rs 1.98 crore, while the agreement mentions a 5% annual increase in rent.
ALSO READ | ‘His home was free for all’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls strangers walking into Dharmendra’s house
Amitabh Bachchan’s real-estate investments
In 2023, Amitabh Bachchan had rented out four office units in Mumbai’s Lotus Signature building to Warner Music Pvt Ltd for Rs 17.30 lakh per month. The deal was finalised in March 2024 and included 12 dedicated parking spots.
Apart from Mumbai, Amitabh has also expanded his real estate investments to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The actor bought a 2.67-acre land parcel for Rs 35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) on March 6. The company confirmed that the purchase was his third investment in the city with them.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of his quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.
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