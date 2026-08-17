Rs 21.88 cr for 3 floors: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s massive Andheri real estate deal

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has leased three floors in the Signature building in Mumbai’s Andheri West. He has leased the floors for five years at a monthly rent of Rs 33 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the premises have been leased to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited.

The monthly rental amount includes a carpet area of around 8,428 sq ft. The documents showed that the five-year lease was signed on August 15, 2026. The total rent in the five-year lease tenure will be around Rs 21.88 crore, according to the leave and licence agreement registered on August 7, this year.

As per the document, the rent also covers allotted parking space for nine vehicles in the building. TruNativ has paid a security deposit of Rs 1.98 crore, while the agreement mentions a 5% annual increase in rent.