Amitabh Bachchan introduces Lata Mangeshkar in throwback video, calls her ‘voice of the millennium’. Watch

India lost its ‘melody queen’ Lata Mangeshkar yesterday. As the country mourns her demise, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to Instagram to share a throwback video where he speaks about the late singer’s greatness and talent. While he calls her an avatar of ‘Goddess Saraswati’, Big B even reveals that our neighbours, hinting at Pakistan, envy us as we have ‘the Taj Mahal and Lata Mangeshkar’.

In the old video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen on the stage, gearing up to welcome Lata Mangeshkar. The megastar confesses that he is at a loss of words given the magnanimity of the singer’s talent. “Kaise parichay du jo iss desh ki hi nahi, vishwa ki awaaz hai (how do I introduce someone who is not just the nation but the voice of the world)?” he says, adding that music and tunes start and end with her.

Calling her the ‘voice of the millennium”, the thespian goes on to say that Lata Mangeshkar and her talent are magic. Seeking forgiveness for his comparison, he shares that a sitar has a few ‘sympathetic strings’ which starts playing itself if the musician is ably playing the bigger tunes. Bachchan says that for him, Mangeshkar’s voice has the same strength and purity that can not only play those thin strings but also stir your soul.

“I also believe that music and God have a very special connection. And the wire that connects the two is Lata Mangeshkar. She is truly an avatar of Saraswati,” he says in Hindi, before calling her on stage.

In the same video, we also see Lata Mangeshkar talking about Amitabh Bachchan. She reveals that she is set to perform a song that also features his voice. However, they recorded it separately and thus requests him to join her on stage. The late singer also shares that while people might say that she doesn’t like Bachchan’s performances, she believes he is a great actor and respects his talent.”

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, “She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens .. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🚩🚩” Yesterday, the Piku actor was also present at Lata Mangeshkar’s house with daughter Shweta Bachchan. Before he went there to pay his respect, Big B wrote in his blog, “She has left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens ! Prayers for calm and peace .. 🙏.”