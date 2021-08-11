Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam and others join forces for an Independence Day special song

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared that he and his colleagues have worked on a patriotic song for Independence Day.

The song titled “Hum Hindustani” will witness 15 celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor and Jannat Zuber, coming together for the first time ever to lend their voices to the melodious tune.

“Hum Hindustani” is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta for their music label Dhamaka Records. The song will release on August 13.

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has taken to singing. He has been experimenting with music for quite some time and loves exercising his vocal cords. A few days ago, the megastar had shared that he will be soon reciting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetry.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Goodbye lined up for release.