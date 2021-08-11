scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Must Read

Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam and others join forces for an Independence Day special song

Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria among others have collaborated on a patriotic song titled Hum Hindustani.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 11, 2021 3:32:33 pm
Hum Hindustani"Hum Hindustani" will release on August 13. (Photo: Dhamaka Records/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared that he and his colleagues have worked on a patriotic song for Independence Day.

The song titled “Hum Hindustani” will witness 15 celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor and Jannat Zuber, coming together for the first time ever to lend their voices to the melodious tune.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan is busy with KBC 13 during day, Brahmastra at night: ‘There’s this much body can take and no more’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Hum Hindustani” is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta for their music label Dhamaka Records. The song will release on August 13.

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has taken to singing. He has been experimenting with music for quite some time and loves exercising his vocal cords. A few days ago, the megastar had shared that he will be soon reciting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetry.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Goodbye lined up for release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh visted Karan Johar house last night, Ranbir Kapoor was also along
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh meet up at Karan Johar’s home

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X