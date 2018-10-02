Amitabh Bachchan: Krishna Raj Kapoor kept vast family of celebrated individuals together

Amitabh Bachchan remembered Krishna Raj Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan remembered Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, saying she kept a “vast family of celebrated individuals” united. Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

Bachchan took to his blog to remember the departed soul. “Krishna Raj Kapoor… The matriarch of the family… The epitome of grace and dignity… Gentle and loving to all… Caring… Faultless in etiquette and family protocol… She kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond,” the actor wrote.

He quoted Krishna Raj Kapoor’s “famous lines”.

“When you shall go as a bride into your husbands home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles… Scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family; knitting needles, to knit the family together…” the actor, who also attended her cremation, wrote.

She was cremated according to Sikh and Hindu rituals

Her sons, Randhir and Rajiv, performed the last rites, in the presence of family members including granddaughters Kareena and Riddhima, daughter Rima Jain, grandsons Armaan and Adar and Shashi Kapoor’s son.

Rishi Kapoor, along with wife Neetu and son Ranbir were not present. The veteran actor recently went to the US for medical treatment.

Also present at the crematorium were Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Ambani, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in May 1946 and the couple had five children — three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

The wife and mother of some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Krishna Raj Kapoor always stayed away from the limelight.

