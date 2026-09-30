Amitabh Bachchan slips during shoot, suffers knee injury: ‘Little difficulty in standing up’

The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 started with Big B making a big announcement. The veteran actor, who usually starts every episode with a lot of enthusiasm as he comes in running through the wings, shared that he suffered a knee injury the previous day.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the center but today, I have a knee injury,” he shared. Bachchan added, “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.” He pointed to his left knee while talking about his injury. The audience gasped loudly after hearing the actor. He quickly suggested that the injury was not severe and that he would stand up to host the challengers but for the opening monologue, he chose to sit as he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up.” The studio audience wished him a speedy recovery.