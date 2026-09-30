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Amitabh Bachchan slips during shoot, suffers knee injury: ‘Little difficulty in standing up’
Amitabh Bachchan shared that he slipped during a shoot and injured his knee. The veteran actor shared his health update during the latest KBC 18 episode.
The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 started with Big B making a big announcement. The veteran actor, who usually starts every episode with a lot of enthusiasm as he comes in running through the wings, shared that he suffered a knee injury the previous day.
“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the center but today, I have a knee injury,” he shared. Bachchan added, “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.” He pointed to his left knee while talking about his injury. The audience gasped loudly after hearing the actor. He quickly suggested that the injury was not severe and that he would stand up to host the challengers but for the opening monologue, he chose to sit as he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up.” The studio audience wished him a speedy recovery.
The veteran actor then welcomed the previous day’s rollover contestant, Shourjya Das, who continued with her gameplay. Shourjya managed to play successfully until the Rs 25 lakh question but it was the question for Rs 50 lakh that left her confused.
ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan on bond with Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Views may differ, destination remains same’
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
The question for Rs 50 lakh: In the 1930s, a library at Lucknow University was commissioned from the architect who also designed which national capital? The options were: Wellington, Canberra, Toronto, Brasilia.
Shourjya was unsure about the correct answer so she quit the game and walked away with Rs 25 lakh. Upon quitting, she guessed Canberra, which was the right answer.
About Walter Burley Griffin
Canberra was designed by Walter Burley Griffin, who was invited by the government of Australia in 1913. He got the chance to design the library at the University of Lucknow in 1935, and while he had planned to stay in India for a short while, he soon was assigned to design many other buildings as well. Griffin died in Lucknow in 1937.
Shourjya Das aspires to become a BDO
During the episode, Shourjya shared that she currently lives with her parents and is not working as she is preparing for State Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. She said that she had previously tried for UPSC as well, but found the exam really difficult. She aspired to become a Block Development Officer (BDO) after clearing her State PSC exams.
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