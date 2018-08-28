Amitabh Bachchan: Will soon play Kaun Banega Crorepati with Aaradhya

Daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, six-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan is quite close to her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, six-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan is quite close to her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be back on the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. On Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar interacted with media on the sets of the game show. While talking about the importance of the show in his life, Bachchan shared that he might soon start playing KBC with his granddaughter Aaradhya.

When a reporter asked Big B if he has ever played the Kaun Banega Crorepati game with his granddaughter Aaradhya, he said, “Haven’t done it yet. But you have given me a good idea. Will go home and play the game with her soon.”

Bachchan further shared, “Aaradhya is too young for it but she does have an idea that I do something called KBC. She also quite likes the signature tune of the show.” Daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, six-year-old Aaradhya is quite close to her grandfather.

The Paa actor also added that his granddaughter is too young to understand the general knowledge game. “She is very young. Also, she is quite busy with her various school activities. She does have quizzes in her school. I must also add that she is very knowledgeable and an inquisitive child.”

Starting September 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

