Monday, May 17, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor urge fans to stay home as Cyclone Tauktae inches closer to Mumbai coast

As Cyclone Tauktae inches closer to the Mumbai coast, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor, Gauahar Khan and others ask their fans to stay home and stay safe.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 3:09:21 pm
Bollywood celebrities on Cyclone TauktaeBollywood celebrities urged their fans to stay indoors amid Cyclone Tauktae. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram, Kartik Aaryan/Instagram, Kajol/Instagram)

As Cyclone Tauktae inches closer to the Mumbai coast, many celebrities took to their social media handles and urged their fans to stay indoors and stay safe. Armaan Malik tweeted, “Please everyone along the western coast be safe and indoors. This cyclone does not look good.” Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Oh good! Add a cyclone to the mix!” Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “As informed by the IMD wind speed will increase as the cyclone approaches closer to #MUMBAI Please avoid venturing near coast.”

Gauahar Khan also asked her fans to stay safe. “It’s the C’s we are fighting ….. literally,” the actor wrote. Kajol shared a selfie on Instagram with a caption that read, “In this twisty tipsy turvy world sometimes all you can do is enjoy the view.” Kartik Aaryan called the cyclone another reason to why you should be home. “One more reason to stay inside,” Aaryan tweeted.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Karisma Kapoor Cyclone Tauktae Karisma Kapoor posted this video on her Instagram. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez Cyclone Tauktae “And it begins,” wrote Jacqueline Fernandez with this photo. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Geeta Basra Geeta Basra prayed for kindness amid Cyclone Tauktae. (Photo: Geeta Basra/Instagram) Cyclone Tauktae Sophie Choudry urged her fans to stay home. (Photo: Sophie Choudry/Instagram) Kunal Kemmu Kunal Kemmu posted this message on Instagram. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)
Photos |Heavy rain, choppy seas as Cyclone Tauktae passes along western coast

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kriti Kharbanda asked her fans to help stray dogs and cats during the cyclone. “Guys, let’s avoid stepping out until and unless it is extremely urgent. Please take care. I urge you all to give shelter to the stray cats and dogs in your are,” the actor wrote.

Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty, Sophie Choudhry and Geet Basra also posted messages for their fans.

On Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that as per IMD, the wind speed will increase as the cyclone approaches closer to Mumbai. They requested citizens to “avoid venturing near the coast. Stay at home, enjoy the weather.”

