Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and others applaud the scientists at ISRO

The mission of Chandrayaan-2 might have failed to accomplish successfully but it has earned the respect of the people. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar among many others shared encouraging notes on Twitter as they applauded ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) efforts.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Pride never did face defeat..our pride, our victory..Proud of you ISRO.” The megastar of the south cinema, Kamal Haasan tweeted, “This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development, there will be a learning curve. This is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO.”

The failure happened 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoping to reduce its speed from 6048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower to enable a soft landing.

“Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do….so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds….,” wrote filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu who recently essayed the role of an ISRO scientist in Mission Mangal called ISRO “our hero”. She tweeted, “Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit… it’s ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro ❤️”

See what other celebrities tweeted:

Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2019

Success and failure will come and go but the determination to succeed will forever remain constant. Proud of you @isro and deeply touched by this consolatory gesture from PM @narendramodi .. Jai Hind. https://t.co/OYSbUrluG1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 7, 2019

This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019

Well done Team @isro. The final destination may not have been, but the journey has been worthy of respect and applause. And it doesn’t stop here 🌏🚀🌓 — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) September 7, 2019

Lessons of Life : Each step we take is part of our journey. As long as we keep stepping forward, our journey continues. Like a child we may stumble, fall, and get up. Learn and walk again. #Chandrayan2 is a huge success. Its one part of our journey. To explore frontiers of Space. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 7, 2019

Not happy to see a hashtag like indiafailed trending …We should be proud that we have attempted to do something which no one has even tried. And we’ll try again and succeed.

So get this hashtag off pls and let’s aim for #IndiaWillSucceed #ISRO #JaiHind — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) September 7, 2019

Addressing scientists in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has also said the “nation stands with you”.