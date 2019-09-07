Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and others applaud the scientists at ISRO

Toggle Menu
Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar among many others shared encouraging notes on Twitter as they applauded ISRO's efforts.

Kamal Haasan, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and others applauded the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation.

The mission of Chandrayaan-2 might have failed to accomplish successfully but it has earned the respect of the people. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar among many others shared encouraging notes on Twitter as they applauded ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) efforts.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Pride never did face defeat..our pride, our victory..Proud of you ISRO.” The megastar of the south cinema, Kamal Haasan tweeted, “This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development, there will be a learning curve. This is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO.”

The failure happened 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoping to reduce its speed from 6048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower to enable a soft landing.

“Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do….so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds….,” wrote filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu who recently essayed the role of an ISRO scientist in Mission Mangal called ISRO “our hero”. She tweeted, “Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit… it’s ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro ❤️”

Addressing scientists in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has also said the “nation stands with you”.

