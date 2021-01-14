Amitabh Bachchan jokes about Indian cricketers forming their own women’s team

Amitabh Bachchan shared a joke about the Indian cricket team on his Twitter handle recently. (Photo: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his legion of fans have lightly suggested that the Indian men’s cricket team might be secretly forming a women’s cricket team of their own.

The Bollywood megastar on Wednesday night tweeted that his Ef (extended family or fans) is of the opinion that the men’s team could possibly be forming an all-female cricket team as most prominent players have been blessed with daughters.

T 3782 – An input from Ef laksh ~ “… and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? 🙏” pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

Sharing a list of cricketers that have been blessed with a girl child, Bachchan tweeted, “‘An input from Ef laksh ~ ‘… and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ?”’ This is supposedly a running joke among fans of the cricket team, and it gained momentum after it was announced that captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have also welcomed a daughter.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra in his kitty. The actor was last seen in the Shoojit directorial Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.