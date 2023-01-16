Raju Srivastava’s daughter says Amitabh Bachchan enquired daily about comedian, Johny Lever called up ‘four times a day’

Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava‘s unfortunate passing not only left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry, but even left his fans and loved ones in utter shock. In a recent interview, his daughter Antara opened up about his passing, and how famous personalities, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to superstar Amitabh Bachchan, were deeply concerned about his health.

Speaking with ETimes, Antara said at first, she couldn’t register whether it was her father Raju who had passed away, or her uncle Kaju Srivastava. Apparently, her uncle had also been admitted in New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital owing to some illness around the same time. Antara also said that Raju was very careful regarding his fitness routine, and made sure to take some time out for the gym daily. However, she did not want to blame his death on the gym, adding, “Whatever happened to him, it was just incidental that it happened while he was gymming. He had a health condition. We shouldn’t blame the gym.”

Later in the chat, she also extended thanks to everybody who reached out to the comedian’s family and made them feel supported in times of such distress: “There was one man who enquired about my dad’s health every single day when he was hospitalised. And that’s Amitabh Bachchan. That’s a very big thing.” Antara said that it was a very big deal to the family as Raju Srivastava idolised Big B. She also said that Johny Lever called up ‘four times a day’ to check up on the comedian’s health.

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi in September last year. He was 58.