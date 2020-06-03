Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 47th wedding anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 47 years of their wedding. (Express Photo) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 47 years of their wedding. (Express Photo)

Bollywood actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, Big B took to his Instagram account and recalled how Zanjeer’s success led to their marriage.

Sharing a throwback picture of his wedding day, the actor wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

As soon as the actor shared the photo, celebrities shared wishes on the post. “Favourite couple ️Happy anniversary. Onek bhalobasha,” Bipasha Basu commented. Shamita Shetty, Esha Deol, Usha Jadhav and others also posted warm wishes.

Last year, on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan had described how the wedding took place right on the day he had to leave for London with a couple of his friends, including Jaya Bachchan.

He also recalled the events of his wedding day on the blog.

“I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse ..

Waiting all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent on the 7th road JVPD Scheme .. and it begins to drizzle .. neighbours rush out to me .. leave for the wedding now .. the rain is a good omen .. off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!” he wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd