Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday as per Hindu calendar: ‘May the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you, Abhishek’

Veteran Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Basant Panchami on Thursday, which is also their son Abhishek Bachchan‘s birthday as per the Hindu calendar. Big B shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. Abhishek celebrates his birthday on February 5.

“basant panchami .. the day as per ‘tithi’ Abhishek’s Birthday ..” Amitabh wrote on his blog. He shared several pictures where the Bachchans can be seen dressed in their traditional clothes. While Abhishek and Amitabh wore kurta-pyjama, Jaya was seen decked up in a yellow-colour suit.

One of the photos has Abhishek Bachchan touching his father Amitabh Bachchan’s feet and another has him hugging Amitabh. He is also seen praying to God in one of the photos. A picture also has Amitabh and Jaya performing Saraswati puja.

After sharing the photos, senior Bachchan wrote, “may the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you Abhishek .. may you flourish as ever .. and bring more glory in your life..” He also wished his fans on Republic Day and wrote, “greetings also of Republic Day .. for peace calm and fulfilment ever for all.”

Check out all the photos of Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan with her son Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Jaya Bachchan with her son Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Abhishek Bachchan touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Abhishek Bachchan touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Abhishek Bachchan hugs Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Abhishek Bachchan hugs Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan perform puja.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan perform puja.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan at his home in Amitabh Bachchan at his home in Mumbai . (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi. His father Amitabh Bachchan recently praised him as he won an award for the movie. He wrote, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ .. and remember WHTCTW .. 💪💪💪!!!”