scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday as per Hindu calendar: ‘May the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you, Abhishek’

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Abhishek Bachchan's birthday at their home in Mumbai. They also celebrated the festival of Basant Panchami.

abhishek amitabh jaya bachchanAmitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with their son Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)
Listen to this article
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday as per Hindu calendar: ‘May the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you, Abhishek’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Veteran Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Basant Panchami on Thursday, which is also their son Abhishek Bachchan‘s birthday as per the Hindu calendar. Big B shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. Abhishek celebrates his birthday on February 5.

“basant panchami .. the day as per ‘tithi’ Abhishek’s Birthday ..” Amitabh wrote on his blog. He shared several pictures where the Bachchans can be seen dressed in their traditional clothes. While Abhishek and Amitabh wore kurta-pyjama, Jaya was seen decked up in a yellow-colour suit.

One of the photos has Abhishek Bachchan touching his father Amitabh Bachchan’s feet and another has him hugging Amitabh. He is also seen praying to God in one of the photos. A picture also has Amitabh and Jaya performing Saraswati puja.

Also read |Amitabh Bachchan celebrates son Abhishek Bachchan’s win for Dasvi: ‘You were derided, ridiculed, mocked…’

After sharing the photos, senior Bachchan wrote, “may the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you Abhishek .. may you flourish as ever .. and bring more glory in your life..” He also wished his fans on Republic Day and wrote, “greetings also of Republic Day .. for peace calm and fulfilment ever for all.”

Check out all the photos of Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Google’s changes in Android mean to Indian users
What Google’s changes in Android mean to Indian users
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
jaya abhishek Jaya Bachchan with her son Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) abhishek bachchan Abhishek Bachchan touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) amitabh abhishek bachchan Abhishek Bachchan hugs Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) amitabh abhishek Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan perform puja.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan at his home in Mumbai. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi. His father Amitabh Bachchan recently praised him as he won an award for the movie. He wrote, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ .. and remember WHTCTW .. 💪💪💪!!!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:56 IST
Next Story

Russia outlaws Meduza news site in latest media crackdown

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close