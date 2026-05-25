Chaos at Jalsa as fan faints amid Amitabh Bachchan’s first outing post-hospitalisation claims

One of Amitabh Bachchan's fan fainted during his weekly Sunday Darshan outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Recent reports about megastar Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised had left fans concerned. However, the veteran actor made sure to put all speculation to rest as he appeared for his weekly meet-and-greet with admirers outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans during his weekly Sunday darshan. He was seen with a warm smile on his face.

Dressed in his signature casual attire, the actor waved at the massive crowd gathered outside his home, continuing a tradition that has remained special for fans over the years.

Fan faints in front of Jalsa

However, the gathering briefly turned chaotic after a fan reportedly fainted and collapsed amid the heavy crowd during the meet-and-greet session.