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Chaos at Jalsa as fan faints amid Amitabh Bachchan’s first outing post-hospitalisation claims
Recent reports claiming that megastar Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised left fans concerned, but the Big B dismissed all rumours by continuing his weekly Sunday meet-and-greet tradition.
Recent reports about megastar Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised had left fans concerned. However, the veteran actor made sure to put all speculation to rest as he appeared for his weekly meet-and-greet with admirers outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans during his weekly Sunday darshan. He was seen with a warm smile on his face.
Dressed in his signature casual attire, the actor waved at the massive crowd gathered outside his home, continuing a tradition that has remained special for fans over the years.
Fan faints in front of Jalsa
However, the gathering briefly turned chaotic after a fan reportedly fainted and collapsed amid the heavy crowd during the meet-and-greet session.
Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic weekly Sunday tradition turned into a chaotic and tense affair after an overwhelming crowd led to a stampede-like situation, resulting in a fan fainting and collapsing outside his residence, Jalsa.
Videos circulating online showed security personnel and bystanders quickly stepping in to assist the individual as the situation caused momentary panic among those present.
See the fan fainting video here:
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More from Big Big’s Sunday
In another clip, a few fans of Amitabh Bachchan were seen standing atop a nearby building next to his residence to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Big B warmly acknowledged them and waved back, responding to their admiration.
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The Sunday tradition of Amitabh Bachchan
For decades, hundreds of admirers from different cities and states have gathered outside Jalsa every Sunday evening to catch a fleeting glimpse of Big B, wave at him, and take photographs.
First outing post hospitalisation rumours
This specific Sunday appearance carried extra emotional weight for the veteran actor’s fandom. It marked Amitabh Bachchan’s very first public outing following a wave of intense online rumors claiming he had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.
The Kalki 2898 AD actor had previously brushed aside the health scares by sharing a characteristically poetic and cryptic post on his social media accounts, with industry insiders reaffirming that he is “absolutely fine.” His appearance at the gates of Jalsa was meant to reassure his worried fans, though the sheer enthusiasm of the crowd ultimately led to the chaotic mishap.
The 83-year-old cinema legend remains as busy as ever. Amitabh Bachchan is set to reprise his highly acclaimed role as the immortal Ashwatthama in the highly anticipated sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. Additionally, fans will soon see him in Section 84, an upcoming courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film, which has already wrapped up production and is awaiting an official release date, features an ensemble cast including Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee.
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