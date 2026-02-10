Amitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday darshan; emotional video goes viral. Watch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday ritual of waving to fans outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, has been going on for years. On occasion, the actor even invites fans inside for special meet-and-greet sessions, often surprising them with gifts. Recently, his neighbour Nirmit Jesrani requested a personal meeting. A video capturing the fan’s interaction with Bachchan has since gone viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nirmit shared a video recounting the story behind his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. Calling 8 February a day he would never forget, the fan also showcased an autograph signed by the actor. He added that he plans to display the autograph on his wall, alongside a T-shirt printed with Bachchan’s photograph.

In the clip, Nirmit Jesrani said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana hi nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir. I got a message from Big B’s team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house.”

Speaking about the warm welcome at Big B’s house Jalsa, he said, “When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phone. He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true.”

Along with the video, he wrote, “Still can’t believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji — beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow… the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable.”

Earlier, Nirmit Jesrani was often seen standing on his balcony, watching Bachchan from behind as he waved to his fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.