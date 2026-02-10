Amitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday darshan; emotional video goes viral. Watch

After his Sunday darshan, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan invited his neighbour Nirmit Jesrani to his home Jalsa.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 03:27 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday darshanAmitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday darshan. (Photo: Instagram/nirmitjesrani_)
Make us preferred source on Google

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday ritual of waving to fans outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, has been going on for years. On occasion, the actor even invites fans inside for special meet-and-greet sessions, often surprising them with gifts. Recently, his neighbour Nirmit Jesrani requested a personal meeting. A video capturing the fan’s interaction with Bachchan has since gone viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nirmit shared a video recounting the story behind his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. Calling 8 February a day he would never forget, the fan also showcased an autograph signed by the actor. He added that he plans to display the autograph on his wall, alongside a T-shirt printed with Bachchan’s photograph.

In the clip, Nirmit Jesrani said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana hi nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir. I got a message from Big B’s team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house.”

Also Read – Jaya Bachan fought with Rajesh Khanna after he insulted Amitabh Bachchan, says Master Raju: ‘He didn’t want to be replaced by Big B’

Speaking about the warm welcome at Big B’s house Jalsa, he said, “When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phone. He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true.”

Along with the video, he wrote, “Still can’t believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji — beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow… the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable.”

Earlier, Nirmit Jesrani was often seen standing on his balcony, watching Bachchan from behind as he waved to his fans.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Karan Johar's Govinda Naam Mera based on my alleged infidelity with wife Sunita Ahuja, says Govinda: 'If we ever cross paths...'
Govinda claims Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera was based on his personal life.
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 'love letter' provoked a Donald Trump backlash
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance has sparked a cultural controversy.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
All INDIA bloc parties are said to be backing the move.
Oppn MPs move to oust Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Stocks of textile exporters, including Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Arvind Pearl Global Industries, declined up to 5% on Tuesday following the US-Bangladesh agreement.
How India’s US deal tariff advantage over Bangladesh vanished overnight
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Indian techie couple divorce
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower
Surgeon explains why you hear 'someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called' in the shower: 'Might get a bit trippy'
Daniela Amodei
‘Vanishingly small’: Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei downplays AI impact on jobs amid ‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
‘Vanishingly small’: Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei downplays AI impact on jobs amid ‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears
Daniela Amodei
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
How to block ads on Android phones and tablets
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.
Surgeon explains why you hear 'someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called' in the shower: 'Might get a bit trippy'
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement