Amitabh Bachchan is spending sleepless nights due to work stress: ‘Could have done better’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that despite a career spanning over five decades, work-related stress still keeps him awake at night. The 83-year-old superstar, known for his relentless dedication to cinema, admitted that professional commitments often occupy his mind long after the day ends.

In a recent blog post, Big B reflected on his demanding schedule and confessed that sleepless nights remain a part of his life. He shared that thoughts about work, upcoming shoots and responsibilities frequently prevent him from getting adequate rest. However, the actor continues to maintain an active routine and remains deeply committed to his craft.

The actor posted on Friday morning, in Hindi, that loosely translates as, “Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don’t know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF.”

The revelation comes at a time when Bachchan is juggling multiple projects, including the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Recently the actor also posted, “So much to do and so little time in the 24 hrs .. a day should be extended to 36 hrs .. !!!and the philosophy of life says that when that happens it shall be asked extend to 48 hrs .. 🤣but yes , there is much to do to learn to execute , and the time :

अनवरत समय की चक्की चलती जाती है ! तो चले भैया, खेला देखने, वो जो पाओं से खेला जाता है स्नेह आदर अमिताभ बच्चन (The relentless wheel of time keeps turning! So let’s go, brother, to watch the game, the one that is played with the feet. With love and respect, Amitabh Bachchan).”

Another recent post by the actor read, “The days become involving and considered .. the work schedules begin to fall into place .. and the work already done springs up from the makers to justify or approve them ..checks and balances in life be the corner stone .. they keep you grounded and in evolving temperaments ..never is it wise to be announced that there is nothing better than me , or that you are the best .. for just as you turn the corner you find several others more proficient and greater than you ..be in your realm yes but acceptance of what the ‘other’ does and is doing is the grace of the desired acknowledgement ..rushing off for the complying schedule .. WORK.”

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Earlier this year, the actor confirmed that work on the film had begun and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. Speaking about the project, he wrote, “Kalki 2 begun the work,” while also expressing excitement about reuniting with Kamal Haasan after several decades.

Despite the challenges that come with age and an intense workload, Bachchan continues to inspire fans with his unmatched work ethic.

Amitabh Bachchan upcoming film

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen reprising his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The first instalment, released in 2024, received widespread acclaim, with Bachchan’s powerful performance earning praise from both critics and audiences. Many viewers even felt that the veteran actor stole the spotlight in the film.

The sequel will reunite Bachchan with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, while production is currently underway. However, Deepika Padukone, who played a key role in the first film, will not be returning for the sequel. While reports have linked Sai Pallavi to the project as a possible replacement, the makers have not issued any official confirmation regarding the casting. The much-anticipated sequel remains in production.