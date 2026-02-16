Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Amitabh Bachchan is sleeping in room above you’: Abhishek Bachchan says his dad, daughter Aaradhya inspire him, feels ‘she understands world better’
Born to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has always carried the weight of his father’s legacy on his shoulders. However, the actor has also had a strong mentor and support system throughout his journey in cinema. While Big B remains a constant source of inspiration, there is another person in Abhishek’s life whom he deeply looks up to — his 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
In a recent interaction with Times Now, the Guru actor spoke about what inspires him about both Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “I get inspired by my father and my daughter. I think there is a simplicity and clarity of thought in younger generation. Although if you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan sleeping in the room above you, you don’t really need much more inspiration, he kind of fills all those voids, but the another person I look up to is my daughter. I envy the new generation, I think they are very sorted. There is a lot we can learn from them.”
When asked what advice he would give to Aaradhya’s generation, Abhishek had a refreshing take. He said, “You can’t give them advice, they will give you advice. Listen to them. They are your future. As a parent of a teenager, the more time you spend with them and want to impart knowledge to them, you realise that they are very sorted.”
Abhishek further admitted that since his daughter and her generation have grown up with social media and cameras constantly around them, they understand the world better and approach it with greater clarity. “They have had very different trajectory than what I have had or any other person whose elder to them have had, we have to allow them that. We tend to say that our way is right, but they live in a completely different world than what we grew up in. They have grown up with mobile phones and social media and cameras, which was an anomaly for us. They have adapted and evolved to this. So you don’t need to tell them anything, they will be fine,” he said.
Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan’s recent roles have largely revolved around playing a father or a father figure. Earlier, the actor attributed this pattern to Aaradhya. “I don’t think I am actively seeking such roles but I have noticed the common thread and I attribute it to the most beautiful woman in the world, my daughter. Artists go through phases in life and when I started with Breathe, then Ludo, Bob, Be Happy, I Wanna Talk, Kaalidhar Laapata – I understood that paternal emotion in those because I was also witnessing and experiencing that in my real life,” he had said earlier while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. He also has Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji in the pipeline.
