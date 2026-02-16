‘Amitabh Bachchan is sleeping in room above you’: Abhishek Bachchan says his dad, daughter Aaradhya inspire him, feels ‘she understands world better’

Born to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has always carried the weight of his father’s legacy on his shoulders. However, the actor has also had a strong mentor and support system throughout his journey in cinema. While Big B remains a constant source of inspiration, there is another person in Abhishek’s life whom he deeply looks up to — his 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, the Guru actor spoke about what inspires him about both Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “I get inspired by my father and my daughter. I think there is a simplicity and clarity of thought in younger generation. Although if you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan sleeping in the room above you, you don’t really need much more inspiration, he kind of fills all those voids, but the another person I look up to is my daughter. I envy the new generation, I think they are very sorted. There is a lot we can learn from them.”