Amitabh Bachchan introduces children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, in vintage video. Watch

After a break of over four months from social media, Shweta Bachchan Nanda decided to share a vintage video on Sunday. She took to the photo-blogging site and shared a video featuring dad Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek from an old stage show, when they were just children. In the clip, Big B introduces both his children, and they say hello rather nervously.

Big B tells the crowd that both his children are there too and he would like to introduce them. A small Abhishek says hello, and then Big B brings in Shweta too. The crowd hoots and cheers for the two star kids.

Shweta’s daughter, Navya Nanda Naveli welcomed her mother back to social media, while Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima flooded the comments section with hearts.

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan share a close relationship, and she is naturally quite protective of him. The two appeared on Koffee with Karan in 2019, where Shweta revealed that she was shocked at the amount of trolling Abhishek receives on social media and said it gives her ‘sleepless nights’.

When Karan Johar asked whether she would prefer to keep her children away from the limelight, she answered, “I also know the heartbreaks and I think I know it really, really well. I see their faces when things don’t work out. I’m there on a human level. I am on Instagram, I see the amount of hate and trolling he gets. And whether or not you like him as an actor, or you think that he has had it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, whatever it is, I’m his sister. I’m going to react to him as a sister. And I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don’t want yet another member of my family to be in this business because of a selfish reason,” she had said at the time.