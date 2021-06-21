Amitabh Bachchan introduces GoodBye co-star: ‘When he is on the set, the whole atmosphere changes’

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Father’s Day on the sets of his upcoming film GoodBye. Sharing how his co-stars Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avram see him as a ‘father figure’, the actor said the crew showered him with “generous gestures.”

“and the day has been filled with some old time memories with the Director and the cast and crew of the film .. who as you can see have taken the Father’s Day somewhat seriously and come together just as I leave to wish , and to generously gift me a cake and the bouquet of flowers,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, adding, “As you may have observed that the cast family do look like I be the Father figure .. hence the generous gesture.”

But the one co-star that grabbed Amitabh Bachchan’s attention was a golden retriever. Big B introduced him to his social media family with a picture and wrote, “when he’s on set the whole atmosphere changes .. that is why they are man-woman’s best friend.”

Amitabh Bachchan introduced his fans to his new co-star. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan introduced his fans to his new co-star. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan shared his GoodBye co-stars consider him as a ‘father figure.’ (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan shared his GoodBye co-stars consider him as a ‘father figure.’ (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avram treated Amitabh Bachchan with gifts on Father’s Day. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avram treated Amitabh Bachchan with gifts on Father’s Day. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Here’s another picture of Amitabh Bachchan with his adorable co-star. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Here’s another picture of Amitabh Bachchan with his adorable co-star. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan described how it’s a “delight” for him to watch his four-legged friend perform.

“His trainer trains him for film shoots and it is a delight to see him perform .. no different from a human artist that knows his cues and most importantly the ‘facings’ .. the facings being, knowing where the camera is and making sure that he faces it , so he is seen .. 🤣🤣🤣 ..

A small squeaky plastic duck is his attention seeker gadget .. pretend that it has been placed where he needs to come in and sit or perform and he shall land up there on the dot .. searching for the little duck, even if it is hidden inside your pocket .. he shall nose his way through and pull it out .. obediently,” he wrote.

The actor also spoke about how shooting with animals and kids can be difficult but his new fur-friend was “perfect.”

“Animals and little kids are difficult to handle on set .. but this guy is perfect .. as are some of the little kids that work now on ad’s., and film and serials .. simply adorable. At times the little kids on set for an ad., shall walk up to you and ask , how many ad’s., you have done .. and when you give them some random figure of say 10-15 , they shall perk up their heads, in a great superior mode and respond by saying ..’I beat you Uncle .. I have done 35.’ This generation is something else .. the World doth change, and changeth all that come about,” Bachchan summed up.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Sharing the photo on his respective social media handles, he wrote, “Father.”

On the work front, Big B is currently shooting for GoodBye, a Vikas Bahl directorial. The shooting of the film resumed in Mumbai after the coronavirus-led lockdown rules were eased in Maharashtra.