Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside his home Janak, shows off the room where he goes for peace and calm

Amitabh Bachchan has found a ‘requiem of peace and calm’ for himself. The veteran actor posted a photo of his courtyard at one of his residences, along with a short poem dedicated to the area. He shared a photo of it on Instagram, as well as a glimpse of the music studio at his residence, Janak. The photo of the courtyard focusses on an antique door carved in stone, doubling up as a wall. There’s a small Buddha idol next to it, while a glass table is seen in front of it with a bonsai and an orchid pot placed on it. Describing the area, Amitabh wrote, “Buddha Bonsai orchid darwaza (door), Laga hai humare aangan ka andaza (gives an idea of our courtyard).”

On his blog, Amitabh posted glimpses of his recording studio, named Saptaswar. He also wrote about dubbing at his studio and shared photos on his blog. He wrote, “And now that in the early morning there be an attempt to set out to work .. albeit in controlled environ of ‘saptaswar’ .. to dub to recite to give voice to a film of a known friend from a neighbouring state.”

He added, ““Saptaswar: sapt – 7; swar – notes of music .. the place for the 7 notes of music .. the environ of the recording studio in Janak .. a small little square which accommodates barely, two and a half persons .. a requiem for peace and calm and in the creative inspire .. at times .. my personal little air way of solitudinous nerve ..”

Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned, “In the aloneness of situation the need for that extracurricular activity bends its way towards many ..learn the instrument of keys and the raga of the seven swar .. learn the language of the city in state .. learn the European tongue of the sweetest fine .. or further north in the realm of the largest width in the Eastern Slavic region of tongue ..”

Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up the 13th season of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and was last seen in the thriller Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. He has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.